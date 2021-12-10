Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $665.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.45 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $611.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

