Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) by 130.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.71% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $137.13.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.