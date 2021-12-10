Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 81,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 26.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLBK stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLBK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

