Invesco Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of CAC stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

CAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.