Invesco Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.82 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $522.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.