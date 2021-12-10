Invesco Ltd. Purchases 11,077 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at $2,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 1.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TransAlta by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 158,307 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.70 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.16.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -8.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.