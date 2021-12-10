Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,309 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $42.97 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

