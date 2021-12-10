Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.24% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 127,448 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMT opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

