Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,051 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.