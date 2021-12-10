Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after buying an additional 446,935 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 82,615 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 438,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 144,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 397,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

