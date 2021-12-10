Investors Purchase Large Volume of Sprinklr Call Options (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,765 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 439% compared to the typical daily volume of 698 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $24,820,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $22,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

