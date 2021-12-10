Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of CSR opened at $108.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.38, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $111.73.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

