Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.86). William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after purchasing an additional 590,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

