Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.27.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after buying an additional 2,378,927 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after buying an additional 1,704,784 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

