iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,575 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 492.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000.

NYSEARCA VXX traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,423,635. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $87.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

