IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,140,000 after acquiring an additional 667,499 shares during the period.

Get IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of IQSU stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $41.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.