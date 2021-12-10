iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$ EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of IRBT opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iRobot were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

