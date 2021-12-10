ironSource (NYSE:IS) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of IS opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ironSource by 37.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ironSource by 57.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,317 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,807 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ironSource by 51.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ironSource by 9.8% during the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,248,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,529,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

