ironSource (NYSE:IS) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.
Shares of IS opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48.
ironSource Company Profile
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
