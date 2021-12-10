iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

