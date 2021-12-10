iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Raised by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 5.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after purchasing an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 176,684 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 162,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,403 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.00.

