iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,602 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 814,460 shares during the period.

FALN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,629. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

