iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 3,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,541 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

