iShares Latin America 40 ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ILF)

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 5,036 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,052% compared to the typical volume of 437 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Shares of ILF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 47,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

