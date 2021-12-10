iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.31% of iShares MBS ETF worth $80,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

