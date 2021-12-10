iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 3,699.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

REM opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88.

