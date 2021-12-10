iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after buying an additional 338,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

