iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWN opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

