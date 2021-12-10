iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Destination Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $81,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.00. 152,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,479. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.