iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,527 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $30.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

