iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up 1.5% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

IYH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.66. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,417. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $238.04 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

