iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $332,678.72 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $332,678.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 3rd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $701,609.93.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $424,900.60.
- On Monday, November 29th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,371 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $357,695.79.
- On Friday, November 26th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $453,095.50.
- On Monday, October 18th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $167,372.38.
- On Friday, October 15th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,932 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,941.84.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $567,803.77.
- On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $1,329,638.88.
- On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,023.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $560,439.66.
NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $34.26 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.14 and a beta of 1.55.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 167,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
