iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $332,678.72 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $332,678.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $701,609.93.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $424,900.60.

On Monday, November 29th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,371 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $357,695.79.

On Friday, November 26th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $453,095.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $167,372.38.

On Friday, October 15th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,932 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,941.84.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $567,803.77.

On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $1,329,638.88.

On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,023.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $560,439.66.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $34.26 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.14 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 167,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

