Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

