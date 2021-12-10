Itzhak Goldberg Sells 32,118 Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 32,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $107,595.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Itzhak Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $136,328.85.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Itzhak Goldberg sold 38,867 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $137,589.18.

Shares of ANGN stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 98.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 266.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

