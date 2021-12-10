Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

TSE IVN opened at C$10.16 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.90 and a 12 month high of C$10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The company has a market cap of C$12.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

