IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $1.54 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.74.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

