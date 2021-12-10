J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.24) price objective on the grocer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.04) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.92) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 280 ($3.71).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 286.39. The company has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.50 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.54).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.