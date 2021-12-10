Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

JXN has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

JXN stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

