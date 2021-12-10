Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Cut to GBX 330 by Analysts at Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.92) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.24) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 295 ($3.91).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

