Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 145,866 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,866 shares during the quarter. Renaissance IPO ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 3.63% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $17,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,932,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,659,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,242,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO opened at $57.96 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80.

