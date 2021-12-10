Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 72,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock opened at $360.01 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $297.42 and a 12-month high of $365.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.