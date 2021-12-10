Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,797 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day moving average is $107.86. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.