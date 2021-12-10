Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,653 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $153.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $154.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

