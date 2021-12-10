Jakob Sigurdsson Purchases 30,000 Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($27,052.12).

Shares of Coats Group stock opened at GBX 67.70 ($0.90) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £983.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74. Coats Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55.20 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.90 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.13) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.26) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

