James D. Dondero Buys 8,926 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero acquired 8,926 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.53 per share, with a total value of 120,768.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NXDT opened at 13.24 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 10.07 and a 12 month high of 15.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

