James H. Hardy, Jr. Purchases 3,600 Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Stock

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Traeger Inc has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

