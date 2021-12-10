James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $540.78

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 540.78 ($7.17) and traded as high as GBX 564 ($7.48). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 552 ($7.32), with a volume of 41,233 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 549.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 540.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. James Halstead’s payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

