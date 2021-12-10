James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 8,546 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 8,546.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,930,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,298,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

