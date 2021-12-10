James Investment Research Inc. Has $176,000 Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

NYSE AMH opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

