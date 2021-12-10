James Investment Research Inc. Has $213,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,161 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 52.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,029,000 after acquiring an additional 200,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 663,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,156,000 after acquiring an additional 196,671 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $234.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.18. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $243.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.