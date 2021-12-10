James Investment Research Inc. Invests $139,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 196.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 392,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,186. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.28.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.